The Free Press
Area organizations are among the 18 recipients of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation Early Care and Education Grant program.
The grants total $194,255 and are expected to impact more than 2,600 young children.
Recipients include:
• Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Mankato — $18,000 to train early childhood professionals and caregivers and to provide continued support for the Early Childhood Dental Network and the implementation of steps needed for the organization to be an impact partner in the region.
• Families First of Minnesota — $15,000 to support training events for families and staff and to teach social-emotional concepts and language to support growth in children. The organization’s Region Nine office is in Mankato.
• YWCA Mankato — $10,000 to support its New American Families program, a program that utilizes the Parents as Teachers curriculum for families new to the United States.
• New Ulm ECFE/School Readiness — $14,000 to provide educational visits and materials to child care providers and to provide parenting presentations to families, child care providers and educators.
• New Prague Area Schools Early Learning Program — $17,000 to create a five full-day preschool program focused on students that have barriers for school success and to create parent resource bags.
The Early Care and Education Grant program helps fund early care and education services for children up to age 5 who live in the foundation’s 20-county region. A donor-supported foundation, SMIF is based in Owatonna and invests for economic growth in south-central and southeastern Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.