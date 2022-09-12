MAPLETON — The Mapleton Police Department reported a minor injury on site but no injuries for those inside a hog barn that caught fire in Mapleton Monday evening.
Two people were inside for maintenance when methane gas from the manure pit underneath the barn accelerated the fire.
The 60 by 300-foot hog barn had no animals inside at the time of the fire.
The Mapleton Fire Department was called to the scene at 13192 568th Ave. at 4:55 p.m.
The Good Thunder Fire Department, Mapleton Fire Department, Mapleton Police Department and Blue Earth County Air Truck responded to the scene.
There are no estimated damages at this time.
One person responding to the scene was treated for minor injuries on site.
