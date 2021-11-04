MANKATO — Four more area residents died of COVID-19, bringing the south-central region's November death toll from the illness to 14.
Fueled by the more contagious delta variant, October was the region's second deadliest month for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. November's 14 confirmed deaths through just four days put it on pace to have the most fatalities yet.
The latest fatalities occurred in a Brown County resident between 65-69 years old, a Nicollet County resident between 70-74 and two Blue Earth County residents between 85-89 and 90-94, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,793.
The nine counties in south-central Minnesota have combined for 335 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Of the 335, 56 were confirmed between Oct. 1 and Thursday.
Blue Earth County's pandemic death toll rose to 63, compared to Nicollet County's 57 and Brown County's 51. The three counties have the most COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region, although they're also three of the four most populous counties.
Deaths rates among unvaccinated Minnesotans have spiked statewide in comparison to vaccinated residents. About 46% of residents in south-central Minnesota are unvaccinated.
Area counties also combined for 160 newly confirmed cases Thursday. It was a rise from the 132 cases confirmed one week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Thursday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 35
- Martin County — 30
- Nicollet County — 26
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Sibley County — 15
- Brown County — 14
- Faribault County — 13
- Waseca County — 7
- Watonwan County — 5
This story will be updated.
