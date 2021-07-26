LE CENTER — Two adults and two children from California were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Le Center.
A Ford Expedition with seven occupants collided with a Silverado pickup with one occupant around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 15 and 22, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the Expedition and three passengers died at the scene: John St. John, 54, and Jill St. John, 56, of Piedmont California, and a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old-boy whom authorities are not identifying.
Three other passengers in the Expedition and the driver of the pickup were taken to hospitals.
Jane Wooster, 41, and a 15-year-old boy, both from California, were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. A 7-year-old boy from California was taken to to the Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Rusbel Marroquin Jr., 41 of Le Sueur, who was driving the pickup, was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to the Sheriff's Office.
