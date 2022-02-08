MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had four new COVID-19 fatalities confirmed Tuesday, bringing the region's February death toll from the illness to 10.
The deaths occurred in a Martin County resident between 65-69 years old, a Faribault County resident between 85-89, a Faribault County resident between 90-94 and a Martin County resident older than 100, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Vaccination statuses for individuals aren't publicly available.
They were among 48 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 11,682.
The nine counties in south-central Minnesota have combined for 459 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Faribault County's 48 COVID-19 deaths and Martin County's 56 give them the first and third highest death rates per 10,000 residents in the south-central region, respectively. The counties also have two of the region's three lowest vaccination rates.
COVID-19 data on breakthrough cases continues to show vaccinated Minnesotans are much less likely to die or get serious illnesses from COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated Minnesotans.
Area counties also combined for 338 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. The figure keeps the region on track for another decline in cases this week, following last week's dip.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 101
• Nicollet County — 49
• Le Sueur County — 37
• Martin County — 37
• Brown County — 33
• Watonwan County — 30
• Waseca County — 22
• Faribault County — 22
• Sibley County — 7
