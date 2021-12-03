MANKATO — South-central Minnesota combined for four more confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The deaths were among 62 statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 9,616.
The nine counties in the south-central region have combined for 379 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, more than a quarter of which were confirmed in October, November or December.
The fatalities confirmed Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, included:
- A Le Sueur County resident between 80-84 years old
- A Blue Earth County resident between 85-89
- A Brown County resident between 85-89
- A Le Sueur County resident between 85-89
December has had 17 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in just three days. They came after October had 42 deaths and November had 41.
October and November were the second and third deadliest COVID-19 months for the region during the pandemic. Although case totals have showed signs of slowing lately, death counts haven't yet.
Area counties combined for 1,258 new cases this week, although at least some of the cases are from last week due to reporting lags related to the Thanksgiving holiday. On its face, the total would be a 30.6% uptick from last week.
More likely, however, is a more flat case total compared to prior weeks. The week of Nov. 20-26 included only six days of data due to the Thanksgiving issue, resulting in 963 cases.
An adjusted total for this week factoring in an extra day of data results in a rough estimate of 1,101 new cases, in line with the 1,119 new cases between Nov. 13-19.
A total of 294 newly confirmed cases Friday contributed to this week's total.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 76
- Waseca County — 56
- Le Sueur County — 37
- Nicollet County — 30
- Martin County — 29
- Faribault County — 25
- Brown County — 16
- Sibley County — 14
- Watonwan County — 11
Cases confirmed in Mankato Area Public Schools rose this week compared to Nov. 12-18. The district had no update last week due to the Thanksgiving break.
There were 139 newly confirmed cases in schools between Nov. 29-Dec. 2, up from 101 between Nov. 12-18, according to school case data.
Most of the cases — 73 — were in early childhood and elementary schools. The remaining cases included 37 in middle schools, 27 in high schools and two in district offices and other departments.
St. Peter Public Schools had 27 active cases as of Wednesday, with 24 among students and three among staff. St. Peter Middle School had 10 cases, St. Peter High School had nine, South Elementary had five and North Elementary had three.
Another 48 students and three staff members are out on quarantines.
