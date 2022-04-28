MANKATO — Minnesota had four newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, while the south-central region had an uptick in new cases.
The deaths occurred in residents ranging in age from 55-59 years old in Big Stone County to 90-94 in Rice County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,503.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for three COVID-19 deaths so far in April and 499 since the pandemic began.
Despite the slowdown in deaths this month, cases have steadily been on the rise. Death trends lag behind case trends, following similar paths in the weeks following case upturns and downturns.
Area counties combined for 48 new cases Thursday, up from 40 one week ago. The region would need 28 new cases Friday to surpass last week's total, which would be the sixth straight week with case increases.
The previous Friday had 58 new cases. While it remains to be seen what this Friday's case count will be, the week is on track for at least a smaller uptick compared to the prior week.
Last week had a 46% increase in cases, the biggest jump since January. A smaller increase this week could indicate case growth is slowing, with the peak of cases coming in lower than previous waves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.