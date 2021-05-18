WELLS — Four female juveniles were injured in a SUV rollover Monday evening a few miles southeast of Wells. All four were from the Wells area, Faribault County deputies said.
The girls were occupants in an eastbound Dodge Durango shortly before 8 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch near the intersection of 160th Street and 580the Avenue in Faribault County.
One girl was ejected from the SUV. Three of the vehicle's occupants were treated at the hospital in Albert Lea. The fourth was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Deputies did not know the extent of the girls' injuries.
