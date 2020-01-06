MANKATO — Firefighters responded to four preventable fires, one with minor injury, over the holidays in Mankato.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety annually tracks fires between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, which is a peak season for fires. A wreath outside the downtown fire station raises awareness, Cmdr. Sean Hayes said. A red bulb is added each time a preventable fire occurs and a blue bulb is added when there is an injury.
In 2018 no bulbs had to be added. This year five bulbs were added.
Inattentive cooking is the most common cause of fires, Hayes said, and that was the cause of a Dec. 6 apartment fire on Locust Street. An occupant received minor burns trying to move a burning pot of oil.
Arson is suspected in a fire in the laundry room of an apartment building on Briargate Road on Dec. 7. A suspect was charged with arson and property damage.
Two of the fires were caused by combustibles being left too close to a heat source, Hayes said. Items near a wood stove caught fire in a shed on Fourth Avenue on Dec. 15. Rags near a dryer started a fire at a laundromat on Madison Avenue on Dec. 19.
None of the fires caused widespread damage. All four caused an estimated combined damage value of $10,000, Hayes said.
