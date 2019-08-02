ST. PETER — Two adults and two children were injured when a semi crashed and rolled over a few miles east of St. Peter on Thursday afternoon.
Sarita Adr Rai, 31, suffered life-threatening injuries when truck, which was southbound on Ottawa Road, rolled about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 99, Le Sueur County deputies said.
The driver of the semi lost control and the truck slid off the road and landed on its passenger side, according to a sheriff's office news release. It was unclear in the release who the driver was and where the occupants are from.
Bhakta Raj Rai, 33, and two children were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
This story will be updated.
