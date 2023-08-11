CLEVELAND — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision near Cleveland Friday afternoon.
A Jeep Cherokee and a Chevrolet Cobalt were eastbound on Highway 99 at 271st Ave. at 3:36 p.m. when the vehicles collided pushing the Chevy into the a westbound Ford Escape.
The driver of the Chevy, Isa Ely, 18, of Madison Lake, was taken to the St. Peter hospital with non-life threatening injures.
The driver of the Ford, Teresa Bomboy, 66 of Kasota, was taken to the Mankato hospital as was her passenger Derek Bomboy, 38 of Kasota, both with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, Jennifer Ellerbusch, 50 of Faribault, was treated at the scene.
The Free Press
