BEAUFORD — An 85-year-old Delavan man and his 83-year-old wife both were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday between Beauford and Mapleton that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for two other area women.
Glenn Levern Pettit was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country south on Highway 22 shortly before 9 a.m. when the car, a southbound 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, a northbound 2002 Chrysler 300 and a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox crashed near the intersection with Blue Earth County’s 134th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
The Pettits, who both suffered life-threatening injuries, were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, the patrol said.
The Lancer’s driver, Tara Marie Geisthardt, 43, of Mapleton, and the Equinox’s driver, Erika Rae Abdo, 19, of Minnesota Lake, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The Chrysler 300’s driver, Jenny Elizabeth Krosschell, 47, of Wells, was not injured.
Everybody involved was wearing seatbelts and the airbags in the Pettits’ vehicle deployed, the patrol said.
