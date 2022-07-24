LE SUEUR — Four motorists sustained injuries Sunday in a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur, according to a State Patrol report.
A Chevy Equinox driven by Jerrold Duane Parker, 69, of Eagle Lake, and a Kia OSX driven by Christopher Similhomme, 24, of Mankato, reportedly collided while going southbound on the highway at 7:26 a.m. They were both transported to hospitals to treat non-life threatening injuries.
Three other vehicles collided in a secondary crash afterward. The crash involved a GMC Yukon driven by Andrew Cluette Smith St. James, 39, of Cambridge, a Dodge Ram driven by Bailey Arnold Buss, 24, unknown city, and a Jeep Compass driven by Michael John McMullen, 44, of Moorhead.
McMullen and a passenger in Buss' vehicle, Ryan Jason Menton, 26, of Chaska, were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
