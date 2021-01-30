ST. PETER — Four people were injured in a crash shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22 in St. Peter.
A Toyota Camry driven by Rebecca Sharon, 20, of Ham Lake, was southbound on Highway 169 when it collided with a northbound Nissan Armada driven by Chianta Huntington, 30, of St. Paul.
Huntington and passengers in his vehicle — Juanita Yvette Marshall, 27, Cherish Minnie Marshall Bechley, 9, and Royale Charlse Marshall Hall, 2, all of Lake Crystal — were taken to the St. Peter hospital with non-life threatening injures. Sharon was not injured, according to the state patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.