SLEEPY EYE — Four people were injured when two pickups crashed early Friday morning between Sleepy Eye and Evan.
Road conditions were icy and snowy at 5:50 a.m. when an eastbound 2012 GMC Sierra, driven by Mckenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, and a westbound 2017 Ford F350, driven by Scott Steven Eckstein, 44, of Sleepy Eye, collided on Highway 68, the State Patrol said.
Eckstein, Metzler and her two passengers, Matthew Blaine Robinson, 2, of Lake Crystal, and Stella Joan Gemmill, of Sleepy Eye, no age provided, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Sleepy Eye.
