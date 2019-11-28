WALDORF — Four people were injured in a collision in Waseca County shortly before noon Thursday.
A GMC Envoy driven by Cayla Raeann Mingo, 19, of Waseca, was southbound on County Road 11 when it was unable to stop on the ice and went into the intersection of Highway 30, colliding with a Buick Encore driven by Patrick Ira Milks, 61, of Wells. The Buick entered the ditch and rolled onto the roof.
Milks and his passengers, Lawrence Haskell Cooper, 85, of Wells, Lena Jane Cooper, 81, of Wells and 12-year-old Victoria Hinastoza, hometown unknown, were all taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Mingo was not injured.
No alcohol was involved according to the state patrol.
