MANKATO — Four additional candidates filed Friday for the Mankato Area Public School Board.
They are Erin Kenward, Dr. Michael Haskins, Erin Roberts and Kenneth A. Reid, all of Mankato.
They join 10 other candidates who previously filed for the four open seats on the board: Janet Meegan, Habiba Rashid, Jamie Aanenson, Jennifer Jacobs, Megan Dell, Jeremiah Myer, Shannon Sinning, Megan Schnitker, Chris Shearman and incumbent Abdi Sabrie.
All of the candidates vying for the four-year terms will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The filing period ends 5 p.m. Tuesday.
