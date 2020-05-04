MANKATO — Four of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had a rise in COVID-19 cases Monday, with Blue Earth County's four new cases being the most.
The other new cases included one each in Nicollet, Brown and Watonwan counties. The region's total is now up to 238 since the pandemic began.
Blue Earth County's 50 total cases are the second most in the region behind Martin County's 108, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Martin County had a slightly higher total listed on the health department's tracking page over the weekend, but cases have since been subtracted due to misclassifications and duplicates.
"As MDH continues to do their case investigations, they likely discovered someone who was attributed to Martin County but actually resides in another county," the county's public health department explained on its Facebook page.
On Saturday, the county reported it found a duplicate entry on the health department's list of COVID-19 cases, and the number was updated. Similar counting errors have happened in other counties before being revised as case investigations continue.
The most recent example of it was a case the state attributed to Faribault County on Monday, which the county's public health department determined was actually a Rice County resident. The state and county's counts will appear not to match until the state updates its figures with the new information.
Statewide totals continued to climb at a steady pace. The figure rose to 7,234 in Monday's update, up 571 from Sunday.
The death toll's increase was much lower than it had been over recent days. Nine more Minnesotans with the illness died, compared to 24 each of the previous two days.
Testing levels decreased over the weekend, which has been the norm during the pandemic. The rate of reported positive cases per 100 tests rose sharply, however, from 12 Sunday to 17 Monday.
Of the state's 7,234 identified cases, 4,212 no longer need to be isolated. The number of Minnesotans hospitalized in ICU rose by 11 to 166, while hospitalizations in non-ICUs rose by 12 to 230.
