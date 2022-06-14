ST. CLAIR — Four pets died in a house fire Monday morning in St. Clair.
Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies and the St. Clair Fire Department responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. reporting smoke coming from a residence at 201 W. Front St.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were showing on the outside of the structure. They were able to enter the building and determine no residents were inside; however, two cats and two dogs were found dead.
The fire was contained to the kitchen area and a porch, said St. Clair Fire Chief Bill Fitzloff.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Mutual aid was requested from Eagle Lake Fire Department.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department said the owner of the residence was provided resources through the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
