MANKATO — Amboy, Eagle Lake, Kasota and Blue Earth received grants from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation aimed to help towns of 5,000 or less to create collaborative programs to improve their communities.
The Amboy Area Community Club received $10,000 to create a plan for the continued viability of the historic downtown area.
The Blue Earth Economic Development Authority got $7,500 to support SHOP Blue Earth which will provide local high school students with resources to learn more about career options in the community.
Eagel Lake received $5,000 for a Music in the Park program.
Kasota got $10,000 to develop a strategic plan for the community.
SMIF said in a press release it approved six grants totaling $48,800 in its 20-county region.
Rather than funding one-time projects, the program seeks to build efforts and partnerships that will perpetuate collaboration for future work.
