NORTH MANKATO — A 51-year-old North Mankato man and a 63-year-old Waterville woman were injured when four vehicles crashed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 near Highway 169 in North Mankato.
Jason Wayne Shaw and Eileen Faye Delaske were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato, the State Patrol said.
Shaw was driving an eastbound 2016 Ford Fusion and Delaske was driving an eastbound 2010 Fusion at 1:05 p.m. when they crashed with a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup near an area of road construction where traffic had slowed, the patrol said.
The driver of the minivan, Onalee Jean Green, 85, of North Mankato, and the driver of the pickup, Marti Lee Schott, 55, Nicollet, were not injured, the patrol said.
