GREEN ISLE — Three Glencoe residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a four-vehicle crash at 7:13 a.m. Monday on Highway 5 near Green Isle.
Road conditions were icy and snowy, the State Patrol said.
Judith Melini Obregon, 26; Julissa Paola Centeno, 24, and Esau Eden Gonzles, 41, were treated at the hospital in Arlington.
Road conditions were icy and snowy when Obregon was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy at 7:13 a.m. when the SUV, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Justin Timothy Reich, 37, of Gaylord, a 2019 Freightliner semi tractor driven by Edward Dell Ellis, 48, of Volga, South Dakota, and a 2022 Autc straight truck driven by Jason Lee Carter, 50, Montrose crashed in Green Isle Township, Sibley County, the patrol said.
Reich, Ellis, Carter, and their passengers were not injured.
