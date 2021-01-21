GARDEN CITY — A South Dakota man allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase through Blue Earth County in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.
Shawn Eugene Humphries, 42, of Sioux Falls, fled an attempted traffic stop for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on Highway 60 near the border of Blue Earth and Watonwan counties, according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release.
A pursuit ensued through Lake Crystal and south on Highway 169, reaching a speed over 100 mph. The chase ended in Garden City after deputies pinned the car to a stop.
Humphries was arrested for the pursuit and on warrants. A female passenger from Sioux Falls also was arrested on warrants.
The Chrysler 300 had been reported stolen from South Dakota. The Chrysler and a sheriff's department squad received moderate damage. Two additional squads had minor damage.
