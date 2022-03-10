ST. PETER — Three 18-year-olds and one minor were charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct Thursday after being accused of confronting a St. Peter school bus on Highway 15.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office announced it cited London Alexander Watson, 18, of Hanska, Dylan James Sickles, 18, of New Ulm, and Dawson Michael Harley Sowers, 18, of Clements, after an investigation into the Tuesday incident. The minor's name wasn't publicly available, according to a release.
St. Peter High School's boys basketball team was on the bus Tuesday going home from a game in New Ulm. One group in a vehicle reportedly slowed the bus down from in front on Highway 15 in Nicollet County, while a second group in another vehicle fired at the bus using a "splatball" water blaster.
The sheriff's office described the water blaster as similar to an airsoft gun, except it fires mini water balloons rather than pellets. The bus sustained no visible damage.
