MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident in their 70s reportedly died of COVID-19, the county's fourth death linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The person was a resident in a long-term care or assisted living facility, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota has now had 27 total COVID deaths with Nicollet County accounting for 13 of them.
Blue Earth County's COVID death was one of just two confirmed across the state Monday. Minnesota's total death toll rose to 1,576 during the pandemic.
The health department's update Monday also included newly identified cases in all nine south-central Minnesota counties. Blue Earth County's seven new cases were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Seven
- Nicollet County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Faribault County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Martin County — One
Minnesota's latest hospitalization totals were a mix of discouraging and encouraging news. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care units rose from 115 to 126, while hospitalizations outside ICUs dropped from 158 to 131.
This story will be updated.
