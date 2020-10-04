After selling corn he helped grow and pick, 10-year-old Cameron Hodges decided he wasn’t done helping the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
The Loyola Catholic School fourth grader is now tie-dyeing T-shirts to raise money for the nonprofit.
He’s aiming to raise $400 to help the United Way help people young and old across a four-county region.
Cam said he was inspired by his mom, Christine Hodges, who works for the United Way, and the other staff there.
“All the people at United Way are so giving. I wanted to be giving too,” he said.
The young entrepreneur first decided to add a philanthropic day to his annual corn sales operation.
He helps plant corn at a Martin County farm operated by friends of his family. In reward Cam gets to pick some corn to sell. With some help from mom, he hand-picks the sweetest of the sweet corn and sells it in his Mankato driveway.
Cam made enough profit this year to go on a shopping spree at his favorite store: Scheels.
Instead of earning himself more sporting equipment, Cam spent Sept. 12 at the United Way’s annual human foosball tournament fundraiser. He sold corn to players and guests and donated the $85 in proceeds to the organization.
Now Cam has moved on to selling one-of-a kind T-shirts. Christine brought home a tie-dyeing kit with intentions simply to give the family an at-home activity during the pandemic. It was Cam’s idea to turn it into another fundraiser.
Christine is buying shirts with “Live United” already printed on them and Cam is adding some colorful tie-dye. They are selling shirts for $15. Christine is donating the materials so all $15 goes to the United Way.
To order a shirt and arrange contactless pickup, send an email to cameron.hodges@loyolacathoicschool.org.
Cam said he supports the United Way because it helps children who are not as blessed as he is and helps seniors like his great-grandmother who are isolated at home because of the pandemic.
Cam doesn’t want to follow his mom’s footsteps and work for the United Way when he grows up. He wants to be a professional baseball player, he said. But he does plan to continue doing fundraising when he’s not on the baseball diamond.
