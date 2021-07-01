ST. PETER — Lots of local opportunities exist to celebrate the 245th year of our nation’s independence this Fourth of July weekend.
After a yearlong pause of community gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, large picnics in city parks, well-attended fireworks displays and two-hour-long parades are back in time for the summer holiday as more Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. Spectators are ready to watch floats move along streets, band units are happily rehearsing to again march, volunteers are prepared to pitch in with preparations, and organizers are filled with enthusiasm.
“We want our parade saturated with excitement,” said Ed Lee, executive director of St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce.
Online registration for St. Peter’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade closed after the cap of 90 units was reached June 23. Some of the returning popular units are the Govenaires, St. Peter High School Band, Schell’s Hobo Band, tiny cars driven by the Shriners and the Marching 77 Lancers.
“It’s the first time in a long time we’ve been able to have the Lancers in our parade,” said Lee, referring to the much-in-demand Mankato-based marching band.
Redman Club manager Ed Johnson plans to be among those who sit back and watch the parade, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Afterward, he’ll probably move to Minnesota Square Park so he can hear the national anthem performed and enjoy picnicking with friends and family.
In 2019, Johnson stepped down from his decades of service as St. Peter’s man in charge of fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration. In the past, his holiday would begin around 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds, preparing the annual pyrotechnics show.
“We’d shoot them off at 10 p.m. and then I stayed around for cleanup,” Johnson said.
St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce is now in charge of the fireworks display.
“Ed’s passing of the torch to us is a real honor,” Lee said.
The chamber has hired a Belle Plaine pyrotechnics business that will provide a certified technician to light off rockets at dusk Sunday.
Some other area communities are also preparing celebrating Independence Day:
• Mankato’s activities Sunday will be toned down from previous Fourth of July events. Community members are invited to view a fireworks display from the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Sunday. Spectators also may watch from Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St.
The fireworks display begins at dusk and should be easily seen from both sides of the Minnesota River. Choreographed music will be broadcast on FM stations 93.1 (KATO), 94.1 (KXLP), 96.7 (KDOG); and AM station 1420 (KTOE).
The celebration’s hours have been shortened and no live music acts are slated.
• Cambria’s three-day 150th Fourth of July celebration begins with a fireworks display at dusk Friday. Live music will be performed 4-8 p.m. Saturday in the town’s park and the parade starts 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Elysian’s fireworks display is slated Friday evening from Tustin Park. Spectators can enjoy the show from multiple points around town. A boat parade, grand parade, turtle races and other holiday activities are scheduled Sunday.
• Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce is the host of a homecoming event 7 p.m. Friday to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. Former and current Waseca residents, as well as people who live in surrounding communities, are to gather at Barden’s Bar and Liquor Store, 110 S. State St. A local band, Los Tequileros, will provide live music.
Waseca’s Lakefest is slated Sunday at Clear Lake Park. The free event concludes at dusk with a fireworks display over the lake.
