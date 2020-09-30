MANKATO — Seventy-six years have passed since 21-year-old Charles Sehe and his fellow sailors on the USS Nevada bombarded the coast of Normandy as part of the D-Day invasion, supported the U.S. Army in liberating Cherbourg in late June of 1944, and traded salvos with German guns at Toulon in an Allied invasion in southern France in August.
Guillaume Lacroix came to Mankato on Wednesday to tell Sehe the French have not forgotten.
"The destiny of my family and the destiny of millions of families in France have been transformed forever because of Mr. Sehe," said Lacroix, consul general for France in Chicago. "We know what happened, and we can testify to the greatness of America's greatest generation."
Lacroix, the French government's representative to 13 Midwestern states, drove to Mankato to officially present the French Legion of Honor "in expressing the gratitude of the French people, living and dead and generations to come."
"You served with honor, with dignity, with courage," he said. "You served your people, and in doing so, you saved my country."
The medal is considered one of the nation's highest honors, created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 when, as Lacroix noted, "Minnesota was still a French territory."
The focus of the ceremony at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 was Sehe's military service — an almost unheard of string of legendary battles that included the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and invasions at Attu in the Aleutian Islands, Normandy, Toulon, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
The event was organized by Blue Earth County Veterans Services Officer Michael McLaughlin, was hosted by his father and veteran Tom McLaughlin, and included a flag ceremony, featuring both Old Glory and the French Tricolour, presented by the Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Squad.
Local veterans from wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other eras were on hand, standing and saluting Sehe in unison. Sehe returned it with a salute of his own, one so crisp it might have been taught to him yesterday instead of 80 years ago to a 17-year-old recruit at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center.
"I can't think of anybody else more deserving of an award such as this as you, Charles," said Mike McLaughlin, who as a child was a neighbor of Sehe. "Congratulations. You deserve it. You deserve more than we can ever give you."
But Sehe was recognized, as well, for his long life, including a poverty-stricken upbringing during the Great Depression and a career in academia, highlighted by nearly a quarter century as a professor at Minnesota State University.
"His life is truly one of strength and endurance," said Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, who also complimented his continued sense of humor.
That was on display Wednesday as Sehe, accompanied by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, suggested a modeling fee be collected for all the photos he was posing for. And as Americans and the French celebrated their successful allied effort to defeat the Nazis, he pointed to the name of the banquet hall where the ceremony was being held — "Siebenbruner Hall."
"What's that German name doing up there?" he bellowed.
Lacroix expressed appreciation that Sehe continues to lead by example.
"In a time of pandemic, your wisdom is needed but also your wit," the Frenchman said. "Thank you for your service. Merci, monsieur."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.