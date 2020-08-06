NORTH MANKATO — Nick Hinz, branch president of Frandsen Bank on Belgrade Avenue, said choosing to build a new bank just across the street was an obvious decision.
"We wanted to be part of (Belgrade Avenue). It's a great place," said Hinz during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.
Looking out at the group of mask-wearing spectators, Hinz noted the irony for someone in his business.
"It's strange to look around and see everyone staring at me with masks on — especially as a banker."
The new bank is being built on the site that was most recently a convenience store/gas station.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen noted it has long been eyed for redevelopment.
"My father (Dave) wanted to see this property redeveloped when he was mayor in the '80s."
Hinz said their current bank building served its purpose but doesn't work well with modern banking needs.
"We plan to be around a long time and our building's getting a little tired."
The new bank is slated to open next spring.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said the new bank is a big project for the downtown corridor.
"It's great to see them continue their presence on Belgrade."
He said he believes the bank was willing to invest in a new building there partly because the City Council in 2016 approved a comprehensive land use and transportation plan for the Belgrade area. "That (city plan) indicated there would continue to be investments made here."
Harrenstein said he hopes the new construction will spur other redevelopment on Belgrade, including in Frandsen's current location, in a parking lot between Frandsen and the NaKato, and potentially in a parking area on the corner of Belgrade and Range Street on the other side of the NaKato. He said a building across Belgrade from Spinners Bar, which has apartments upstairs and the Design & Wine business on the ground floor, is also for sale and has good redevelopment potential.
Harrenstein said the city continues to look at other improvements on Belgrade, including lighting, sidewalks and street work.
While the bank is moving forward, a project next door where Frandsen's current drive-thru is, remains on hold.
Julie Sabin had planned to start construction of the Rooftop Bar + Kitchen this summer but she put the project on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit this spring.
She said at the time she was still moving forward and was looking for ways to trim costs from the project.
