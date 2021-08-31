NORTH MANKATO — Frandsen Bank & Trust will hold an open house next week at its new location at 240 Belgrade Ave.
People can tour the new bank during the open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Lunch will be served in the parking lot and prizes will be given away.
The bank, which includes a drive-thru, opened in late July.
The bank moved from across Belgrade where it had long been located.
Frandsen also closed its branch in upper North Mankato, consolidating it into the new building.
"I’m really glad we get to be a part of the revitalization of Belgrade Avenue. We’re looking forward to another 60 years on Belgrade,” Nick Hinz, North Mankato market president, said in a statement.
The bank is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.
Frandsen Bank & Trust has assets in excess of $2.4 billion and offers business, agricultural, real estate and consumer loans, in addition to savings and financial services. The bank serves communities in Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and western Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.