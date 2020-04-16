The next principals of Franklin and Hoover elementary schools are coming from Tri-City United Public Schools.
Mankato Area Public Schools administrators are recommending Brian Grensteiner as the next principal of Franklin Elementary School in Mankato and Mollie Meyer as the next leader of Hoover Elementary School in North Mankato.
The Mankato Area School Board will vote on their appointments Monday. If approved, the new principals will begin work on July 1.
Grensteiner has been the principal of the preK-8 school in Le Center for six years. He previously was a middle and high school social studies teacher and coach for 10 years in New Prague.
Grensteiner is replacing Travis Olson, who will become the district's director of teaching and learning.
Meyer is in her third year as principal of the K-6 school in Lonsdale. She also has been TCU's assessment coordinator and Title 1 coordinator.
Meyer has previously taught in the Mankato and St. Peter districts and at Minnesota State University.
Meyer is replacing Dan Kamphoff, who is moving to Rosa Parks Elementary School.
