MANKATO — DFLer Rep. Luke Frederick said he is pushing for investment in programs that support the mental health care workforce in Greater Minnesota this upcoming legislative session.
This comes as organizations with a similar goal, such as Minnesota State University’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health, want to work with lawmakers to address the workforce shortage.
Frederick, of Mankato, who is representing state House District 18B and also serve as an assistant majority leader, said more mental health providers are needed in Greater Minnesota.
“If we can invest in programs and things like even what MSU is doing,” he said, “I think that that draws people from Greater Minnesota into a program that’s not up in the metro, and so the chances for them then getting a job in Greater Minnesota I think are increased.”
Frederick said while looking at this year’s budget, he would like to see where the Department of Human Services could do more with its mental health system.
“I think that all communities across the state need it. That ties in even at the county level,” he said. “Making sure that they’re able to remain competitive. Part of what that looks like is that they have enough money for the jobs that they post to attract talent. I think that’s something that everyone’s fighting for.”
The center, which first opened at the beginning of the year and aims to improve access to mental health care in rural and outstate Minnesota, is working both to recruit potential new professionals to the career of behavioral health as well as retain those in the field.
Thad Shunkwiler, associate professor in health science and founding director for the center, said the behavioral health workforce is understaffed and the problem is worse outside the metro area.
“We were established with the sole mission of putting more students into the pipeline to become mental health professionals that want to serve outstate and rural Minnesota.
“In addition to just students in general, we really have a specific focus of attracting students from underrepresented communities, students of color, students from different ethnicities who want to provide mental health care in their communities,” he said.
Shunkwiler said the Legislature needs to do more to address the workforce shortages that are projected to worsen over the next few years, adding that a mental health omnibus bill that lawmakers passed last session didn’t go far enough.
“If we value mental health, we really have to value the workforce that will provide that care,” he said. “So I want to work with legislators locally here and across the state of Minnesota to make sure that the workforce is in place to address the mental health needs of today and tomorrow.”
In addition to mental health, Frederick said this year he hopes lawmakers can pass a budget and get agency funding bills across the finish line.
He also said he wants to look long-term when handling the state’s projected $17.6 billion surplus, adding that not all of that money is ongoing.
“I think that what we will see as a state will be similar to what the proposals were in the last year, in the last biennium,” he said. “Which is you’re going to see a portion that will go to tax cuts. You’re going to see a portion that gets invested, a portion that goes into kind of a safety net.
“I think investing in Minnesota whether that is roads, bridges, data infrastructure, health care, the miscellaneous bonding projects will benefit Minnesotans long term. I will personally be advocating for those types of investments.”
Frederick said he is also in favor of passing a bonding bill this session, adding that the longer lawmakers wait, the higher costs increase for projects.
“So if we wait even the next year, which would be a traditional bonding year, it’s going to take even more money to get the same projects done.”
Other issues he’s heard about from voters include those related to reproductive freedom and belief in elections. “That even if someone doesn’t like the outcome of an election, that doesn’t make it invalid,” he said.
Frederick said there could be opportunities for legislation this next session focused in both areas.
“Things that we can do like campaign finance reform, things that will make it more transparent about where money in politics is coming from. I think that would be a benefit to everybody long term,” he said. “And whether it’s reproductive freedom that’s enshrined in law to make sure that those very personal medical choices are made in the doctor’s office and not in the Capitol and in the realm of politics.”
The session begins Jan. 3.
