MANKATO — Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, will seek reelection this fall.
Frederick announced last week he intends to run for a second term representing House District 19B at the Minnesota Legislature.
He said he hoped to continue bringing effective leadership to the Legislature at a time when much of the nation’s legislative bodies suffer from partisan gridlock.
“I want to represent the people of Mankato and the region,” Frederick said. “I think I can do a pretty good job.”
The Mankato Democrat serves on the House human services and transportation committees, as well as the labor, industry, veterans and military affairs committee and the behavioral health subcommittee.
Frederick worked on mental health service issues and spearheaded a labor program to connect veterans and active military personnel with career training and apprenticeships in construction trades, among other policy changes with several state agencies.
He hopes to continue work on improving the state’s mental health services, as well as transportation infrastructure and local public works projects, among other issues.
Thus far, no Republican challenger has announced an intention to run against Frederick. Blue Earth County GOP Chair Yvonne Simon said she’s heard of two potential candidates, but one appeared to focus their efforts elsewhere and another is still weighing whether to run.
House District 19B comprises most of the Mankato area, as well as nearby Eagle Lake, Skyline and Mankato Township.
