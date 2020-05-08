MANKATO — Local Democrats have chosen Luke Frederick as their candidate for Mankato's seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Frederick announced Friday he had won the DFL endorsement for the House District 19B seat, now held by Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, who is retiring after his third term ends at the end of the year.
Frederick and former Mankato City Council member Jason Mattick were seeking the endorsement. A third candidate — Minnesota State University history professor Jameel Haque dropped out of the race before the start of online voting, which concluded Monday.
"We ran a strong campaign from the beginning," Frederick said in a news release. "After hundreds of phone calls, mailers and hours of conversations, we secured the DFL nomination."
Technically, there could still be a nomination fight settled by an Aug. 11 primary election if another Democrat files for the seat during the two-week filing period that starts May 19. But Mattick indicated he fully accepts the decision by DFL delegates.
"Congratulations Luke. I was a fan of yours before this race and am very impressed with the hustle and poise you have demonstrated running for 19B," Mattick wrote Friday on his campaign Facebook page. "I am fully confident that you will be a great representative for our district. Go get ‘em bud!"
Frederick is a Mankato resident who works at the Minnesota Security Hospital. A 2009 MSU graduate, he has held elected offices with the AFSCME Local 404 union for more than five years, served in AmeriCorps, and is married with two daughters.
District 19B covers most of Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline and Mankato Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.