When kids read or are read to at young ages, the impact is huge, child development experts say.
As such, the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with Mankato publishing companies Capstone and ABDO, has a long-running book donation policy and is accepting applications again for its Early Literacy Grant program.
“Literacy is so key to children’s education,” said Brenda TeVogt, mentor coach with the Minnesota Valley Action Council, which distributes donated SMIF books to children in its Head Start program.
“By giving kids these books, it helps promote that love of reading. They get excited about receiving them. The parents always talk about how excited their children are.”
All told, SMIF funds 90 percent of the applications it receives for free books donated by Capstone and ABDO, said Rae Jean Hansen, SMIF’s vice president of early childhood. SMIF distributes upwards of 20,000 books a year to various non-profits and qualifying organizations.
At Little Lakers Child Care Center in Lake Crystal, donated books are distributed to kids to take home as well as stocked in the non-profit organization’s classrooms. Annika Morton, Little Lakers director, said her center received 275 books in 2022, with 25 of those being Spanish.
Little Lakers serves children ages six weeks to five years old with their infant and toddler care as well as children in its pre-school setting.
“Reading to kids really helps with their literacy development,” Morton said. “It’s so valuable for young children to have that connection with their families and caregivers and even their child care staff.
“Having books and a diverse amount of books to read to kids also helps them feel more engaged. The SMIF books we received gave us such a different experience to bring to kids.”
The donated books program also fosters an importance of how vital it is to read to small children, Morton said, and promotes kindergarten readiness for children starting school.
“If they’re in the habit of reading at a young age, they’re never going to stop,” she said.
“We are so incredibly proud to continue our 21-year partnership with SMIF to invest in our children through literacy,” said Gail Beer, Capstone vice president of customer relations and operations, in a press release.
“Capstone believes in giving every child the building blocks for lifelong success and that starts with access to books. SMIF is doing important work to change the lives of children in our community, and we’re so honored to be a part of that.”
DeMar Borth, director of marketing for ABDO, echoed Beer, in saying, “ABDO’s five-year partnership with SMIF’s Early Literacy Grant program has been a successful way to distribute more books to young readers in southern Minnesota. We are proud to donate books.”
Hansen said the program is unique to southern Minnesota, and when she meets with colleagues from other parts of the state, they are envious of what SMIF has constructed here.
“We have such generous donors in our region,” she said. “We’re really able to make an impact.”
The grant is designed to support early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children from birth to age eight by providing children with books, according to a SMIF press release.
Funding priority is being given to projects that target diverse and at-risk populations that may not be receiving books through any other avenues in the community. The Foundation is also giving funding priority to organizations that will strengthen parental awareness of early literacy needs including communication and language development, include a parent education component, offer new and creative ways to reach diverse and at-risk families, and/or collaborate with other organizations to provide literacy enhancements.
Non-profit organizations working with these children and their families in SMIF’s 20-county southern Minnesota region are encouraged to apply by March 15 at 3 p.m.
For more information or to apply for free books through SMIF’s program, visit www.smifoundation.org or contact Heidi Coulter at 507-214-7016 or heidic@smifoundation.org.
