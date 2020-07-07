ST. JAMES — COVID-19 testing will be provided noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. James Middle/Senior High School, 1001 N. 10th Ave.
Testing is free and open to anyone requesting the service.
Professional medical staff will administer the tests.
Participants with negative results will be notified by email or text message; participants with positive results will be notified by phone.
Participants are encourage to register in advance. To register, go to: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/teststjames.html or call 621-3744.
