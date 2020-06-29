MADELIA — Free COVID-19 tests will be offered noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Madelia High School, 320 S.E. Buck Ave.
The event is a response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County and is being offered through a partnership between Minnesota Department of Health, Madelia, Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic, and Watonwan County Public Health.
Anyone with or without coronavirus symptoms may receive testing. Proof of insurance is not required.
Registration in advance is recommended to avoid long waiting lines. To register, go to:
www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testmadelia.html .
