MANKATO — Waseca will have free COVID-19 tests available next week as part of a health department push for more targeted testing in response to increased community spread.
Two testing days are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23-24 in Waseca High School's gym. The city will be one of three free testing sites across the state next week, with three more weeks of targeted testing to follow in other locations.
Waseca County's cases have dramatically risen in recent weeks, in part because of outbreaks among inmates and staff at Waseca's federal prison.
Walk-up testing will be an option next week in Waseca, although the Minnesota Department of Health encourages people to pre-register beforehand at www.primarybio.com/r/waseca. Testing is open to people with or without symptoms — a common public health strategy to help identify how widespread transmission is in communities.
New cases were up in the region Thursday, including 11 more new cases in Waseca County. All eight other counties in south-central Minnesota had at least one new case confirmed as well.
The region combined for 52 new COVID-19 cases overall. Newly confirmed cases Thursday represented one of the biggest single-day rises in the region over the last 10 days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Cases otherwise remained lower in recent days. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Waseca County — 11
- Martin County — Seven
- Brown County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Watonwan County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
- Faribault County — One
Encouragingly, the region again had no new COVID deaths Thursday. South-central Minnesota hasn't had any newly reported COVID deaths since Sunday.
Waseca's testing days come as health department officials remain “deeply concerned” about the jump in community spread across Minnesota — cases where people don’t know how they contracted the disease, said Dan Huff, an assistant state health commissioner, as he explained the need to boost testing efforts Thursday.
Minnesota is seeing cases leap in neighboring states, he added, and “we do not want that to happen here.”
Officials are also pushing ahead on education and enforcement efforts to ensure restaurant owners and patrons comply with the state’s masking and social distancing orders. Huff said that investigators want compliance in the “most unobtrusive way possible” but that owners and customers had a responsibility to follow the rules.
“This is a serious disease. We know that,” he said. “There’s no vaccine. There’s no cure, and it’s contagious. Everyone needs to do their part.”
Thursday’s COVID-19 daily data report showed 931 new confirmed infections in Minnesota, one of the high single-day reports in the pandemic. But that came along with big testing numbers, suggesting this case spike may be largely due to more testing rather than greater community spread.
Two other closely watched metrics — the number of people currently hospitalized (242) and patients needing intensive care (132) inched downward from Wednesday, part of a downward trend in those cases since the start of September and far lower than their late-May peaks.
Of the 86,722 confirmed cases of the disease in the pandemic as of Thursday, about 92% of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Nine more deaths brought Minnesota’s toll to 1,942. Among those who’ve died, about 73% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.