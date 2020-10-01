FAIRMONT — Free COVID-19 tests will be available in Fairmont next week as part of the state's sustained plan to expand testing across the state.
The testing is scheduled for noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Fairmont Armory, 700 N. Fairlakes Ave., according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Martin County had a spike in cases in September, including dozens linked to a large funeral earlier in the month.
Similar testing was offered in Waseca County in late September after it case numbers spiked. Waseca and Martin counties still have the two highest positivity rates for COVID in south-central Minnesota.
To register for a test, go to www.primarybio.com/r/fairmont.
