ST. PETER — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in St. Peter from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Department and the Minnesota Department of Health are encouraging people to come whether they have symptoms or not.
County public health officials cited testing data that shows St. Peter and surrounding communities are a COVID-19 hotspot with numbers trending upward. That, combined with upcoming holidays and colder weather, make testing particularly important, they said.
The goal is to identify cases early so infected individuals can isolate themselves and people they've been in contact with can quarantine.
The event is at the St. Peter Community Center, and people are asked to use the upper parking lot and enter through Door B. To avoid long lines, participants can pre-register for a time slot at www.primarybio.com/r/nicollet. Those needing transportation can call Dial-a-Ride at 888-880-4969. Rides are free but people are encouraged to make an appointment in advance.
