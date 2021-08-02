The Free Press
MANKATO — Free sneakers, backpacks and clothing coupons are available to K-12 students who will attend classes this fall in Blue Earth County and North Mankato schools.
The items may be picked up during a back-to-school community fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in The Salvation Army’s parking lot, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
To receive the items, parents/guardians must show a government-issued ID and proof of government assistance, such as an EBT or UCare card, as well as provide their children’s names, birthdates and identity of the schools that will be attended. Children should be brought to the community fair.
Eligible children will be fitted with gently used sneakers, new or gently used backpacks and $20 gift certificates for clothing from the Salvation Army’s Family Store.
Free hot dogs will be served from the Pelican Food Truck.
No school supplies will be distributed at the event.
Event sponsors include Consolidated Communications, Community Bank and United Way.
