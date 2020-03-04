MANKATO — A free legal clinic for low-income military veterans is slated 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at Mankato National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Drive.
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is the sponsor of the event.
Legal professionals will be available to answer questions and provide advice on most areas of law.
Appointments are not necessary.
MACVs’ Vetlaw Program provides direct legal services through brief legal clinics across the state. By partnering with legal aid and pro bono attorneys and local programs, the clinics are able to provide services that address both the legal and non-legal aspects of barriers to individual and family stability in housing and employment.
For more information and to view a statewide legal clinic schedule visit: www.mac-v.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.