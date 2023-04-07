MANKATO — On Sunday The Mankato Salvation Army will serve a traditional Easter meal at its campus, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
In past Lenten seasons, staff handed out vouchers that provided area families in need with food to prepare dinners.
"We thought a community gathering would be better, more effective," said Capt. Andy Wheeler, director for Mankato's Salvation Army programs.
Door will open at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for people who want to attend the free dinner. There are no income requirements for attendees.
"All you need to be is hungry," Wheeler said.
Menu items include chicken Kiev, green bean casserole, salad, cheesy potatoes and desserts. Staff and volunteers will serve the dishes to their guests.
A 10:30 a.m. Easter worship service in the campus' youth center will precede the meal. The service is open to the public. Guest speakers are representatives of The Salvation Army's corporate offices in Chicago. Maj. Dan Hull will present his testimony and Maj. Jolene Hull, territorial women’s ministries secretary, is the service's preacher.
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church.
