The Free Press is now highlighting virtual event listings in our online calendar.
The number of live virtual events is rapidly increasing and we are now including both local and relevant national listings. We have temporarily switched the default view on our online calendar to showcase virtual events.
Event seekers will find everything from forums, concerts and lectures to museum tours, film festivals, races, zoo feedings and ballet lessons. Programming includes ample content for children as well as adults.
Event organizers are invited to click here to add their virtual events on the calendar. (Be sure to check the box for a virtual event.) As always, basic listings are free and there are a variety of options for promoting your events, including online, mobile, email and print.
With limits placed on physical gatherings, the way we engage with others has changed. Screens have become primary portals for work and learning, as well as for social engagement and entertainment.
Our calendar of virtual events will be one way that we can help ease that adjustment.
