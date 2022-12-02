President Joe Biden wants South Carolina as first primary state. Not a bad idea. We should be done with Iowa after counting fiasco in 2020. (Read story first on FP website https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/state_national_news/ap-sources-biden-tells-dems-he-wants-sc-as-1st-voting-state/article_fc42cca0-999c-52f4-b729-eb58f9309d54.html)
Minnesota State University goaltender profile is a story of success and redemption and includes interesting details about Bible study.
https://www.mankatofreepress.com/sports/local_sports/rancier-thriving-after-difficult-journey-to-msu/article_81b63ffa-7191-11ed-88b5-f344e241aef7.html
New indoor golf. Mankato hasn’t had it for a while. Lots of golf enthusiasts taking a swing. https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/business/tee-times-indoor-golf-venue-opens-in-former-video-store-building/article_cf142fd4-6f5f-11ed-a848-3bd909642950.html
Walz considers state being more friendly to big hospital health care merger while economists warn of higher prices for consumers. Two good stories out of Strib. Google “Walz health care merger + economists” to read both stories.
Mankato makes changes to city charter first time in 17 years. Most seem administrative and not affecting a lot of people, but a bit unusual nonetheless as citizens can overrule council. https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/local_news/barring-citizen-petition-changes-coming-to-mankatos-governing-document/article_0304fe8e-70f7-11ed-b76b-77becc0f404d.html
A Life Remembered story on great guy, former Pulitzer nominated political cartoonist Gene Basset who moved to St. Peter in retirement and penned cartoons for The Free Press regularly for a while after that. Classic 1994 election cartoon.
https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/local_news/a-life-remembered-bassets-political-cartoons-published-in-numerous-newspapers/article_5fe9e004-6f32-11ed-ae44-e74867112b9a.html
Only in Mankato: 1935 photo of Free Press staff outside old building. Merry Christmas L.P. Hunt, former publisher. Hunt granite nameplate over door sits in park next to Free Press today.
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=598434172289715&set=a.410278337771967&comment_id=565250672276785&notif_id=1669957594315117&notif_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif
Opinion: Fix on ACA helps families: Cheaper health care through MNsure, saving consumers $560 a month. GOP long opposed MNsure and tried to shut it down a few years ago.
https://www.mankatofreepress.com/opinion/editorials/our-view-health-care-fix-on-aca-rules-helps-families/article_1fd8300c-71b6-11ed-8a2e-93e28e59af74.html
