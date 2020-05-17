The Free Press has explored the COVID-19 pandemic from dozens of angles during the last couple of months, but we haven’t yet heard from someone who has or had COVID-19.
We’d like to change that and could use your help.
More than 300 people in south-central Minnesota — 71 in Blue Earth County as of Friday — have had COVID-19. Each person has their own story about what having the illness was like, and sharing it could help the public understand more about the pandemic.
If you’re willing to share your COVID-19 story or know someone who is, we encourage you to reach out to health reporter Brian Arola at 507-344-6355 or barola@mankatofreepress.com.
