MANKATO — Free Press journalists were recently recognized with six awards from its parent company in competition with about 30 other newspapers across the nation.
The Free Press and its staffers were finalists in five categories, and former Free Press intern Annie Jennemann took the top honor in the digital storytelling category.
Judges said: "Three digital storytelling submissions were well produced packages with interactive features, photography, charts and writing to tell the story effectively."
The Free Press staff members were finalists in Newspaper of the Year with a sample of four full editions and Public Service Journalism for its ongoing series on mental health.
Reporter Brian Arola was a finalist for Reporter of the Year, Managing Editor Joe Spear a finalist for Editorial Writer of the Year, and Chad Courrier a finalist for Sportswriter of the Year.
