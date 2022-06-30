MANKATO — Free Press reporter Brian Arola begins his term as president of the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists on Friday.
Arola, who covers health, nonprofits and courts in Mankato, was first elected to the Minnesota SPJ chapter's board of directors in 2020. He served as president-elect over the last year before succeeding past-president and Star Tribune reporter Christopher Snowbeck on July 1.
The president acts as the chairperson of the board during a one-year term.
SPJ's board is comprised of volunteers, and it represents members across the state. The organization's work includes highlighting Minnesota journalism with its annual Page One Awards and supporting journalists fighting for First Amendment rights.
