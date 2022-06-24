The Free Press
MANKATO — Free Press journalists won five first place awards and 10 total awards for reporting and editing in the 2022 Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists award contest.
The newspaper won first place for “Best Edition” for its one-year anniversary edition of the COVID pandemic.
Free Press copy editor Edward Thoma won first place for page design for the COVID anniversary edition.
Sports Editor Chad Courrier won first place for his sports reporting, former Free Press reporter Diana Rojo Garcia won first place for her entertainment reporting and former Free Press reporter Jordan Smith won first for feature writing.
Former Free Press reporter Kristine Goodrich took second place in the “Enterprise/In-Depth” single story category for an in-depth story on local law enforcement arrest records by race that showed arrests were disproportionate to the racial population makeup of Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter.
Reporter Brian Arola and former reporter Trey Mewes took second place in the “Enterprise/In-Depth” series for their year long series on the system of mental health and growing local need for mental health services.
The newspaper took third place in the “Best Website” category.
Former intern Annie Jennemann took third place in the “Online – Best Info-graphic – Data Visualization” category for her George Floyd case timeline.
The Free Press competed with other newspapers in Minnesota with circulations under 50,000, including the Duluth News Tribune, the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal.
The Society of Professional Journalists is a nationwide organization that fights for First Amendment freedoms and provides professional training and education to its members. Free Press Editor Joe Spear is a past president of the Minnesota chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.