MANKATO — Free Press journalists were recognized with 11 awards in the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalist's Page One Awards contest.
The Free Press won six first-place, three second-place and two third-place awards.
Reporter Mark Fischenich won first place for breaking news with his story on a man who committed theft at a convenience store and then took to the Minnesota River on a raft with a gun and shot at police. They returned fire and killed him.
Reporter Brian Arola won first place for deadline news with his story on the start of the pandemic and the closing of schools.
Reporter Trey Mewes took first place in feature writing for a story chronicling a mother's push for grain bin safety after her son was killed in a grain bin accident.
Reporter Tim Krohn won first place for news column writing and Editor Joe Spear won first place for magazine column writing for his Mankato Magazine column. News Editor Kathy Vos won first place for headline writing.
Reporter Diana Rojo-Garcia took second place in newspaper column writing, and Mewes took second place in investigative reporting for a story on Congressman Jim Hagedorn's money ties to a local radio station in relation to Federal Election Commission rules.
Sports Editor Chad Courrier took second place in sports column writing, and The Free Press as a whole took second place for best edition with its March 22, 2020, edition.
Sports reporter Kevin Dudley took third place for sports feature writing for a profile on a high school basketball player with Down syndrome. Arola took third place in enterprise reporting for a story on federal food stamp cuts.
The Free Press was judged against other newspapers in the state with circulation under 50,000 including the Duluth News Tribune, the Rochester Post-Bulletin and the Grand Forks Herald.
